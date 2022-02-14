Franklin proposing six charter amendments on May ballot

FRANKLIN — City Council has approved placing six charter amendments on the May 3 primary election ballot.
Following a review by the city’s charter review commission, Law Director Ben Yoder told council that the commission came up with 15 to 20 charter amendments, but narrowed it down to six for the May ballot.
Those proposed amendments include:
- Conform the city’s competitive bidding and advertising requirements to state law for disposition and lease of city-owned property.
- Eliminate the need for newspaper publications for legal notices and place legal notices online. Yoder said the newspaper notices are costly to the city.
- Conform the submission deadline for candidates and issues to the Warren County Board of Election to 90 days instead of the current 75-days prior to an election. State law requires 90 days, but Franklin’s charter has had a 75-day deadline for decades.
- Allowing official charter and codified ordinances to be kept digitally instead of in print form.
- Conform city audit requirements to state law.
- Allow for consideration of outside lateral candidates for promotions.
Yoder said council will have to discuss and decide when the other five to 10 charter amendments that were identified will go to the ballot for consideration by the voters.
Franklin appointed the charter review commission last May.
City’s home rule charter is reviewed by a commission of residents every five years. Council reviews the work and recommendations of the commission during work session in November and December. After a public hearing, the proposed amendments are approved to go to the ballot. The next scheduled charter review will be in 2026.
After the county board of elections certifies the voting results and the amendments pass, they go into immediate effect.
