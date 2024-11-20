Free holiday meals available Wednesday before Thanksgiving; Feast of Giving to return next year

“We wish everyone a joyful and healthy holiday season and look forward to welcoming guests back to the Feast of Giving in 2025,” said Stephen Levitt, founder and team member of the Feast of Giving.

This year, Miami Valley Meals will pass out meals at Trotwood-Madison High School and the University of Dayton Arena from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Dayton Young Black Professionals will lead two distribution sites in West Dayton, including Omega Church, with a second location to be announced later this month. In North Dayton, Have a Gay Day will handle meal distribution, while the Fairborn Phoenix Foundation will serve as the Greene County site.

All satellite sites will operate from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests should remain in their vehicles and follow volunteer direction and signage for meal pickup. The meals, which include traditional Thanksgiving fare, will be provided free of charge by Miami Valley Meals and feature desserts prepared by Dayton Cooks. The distribution is intended for individuals and families and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

More than 35,000 meals have been distributed through the Thanksgiving meals initiative, according to Miami Valley Meals.

More details about volunteering will be announced via social media, but if those interested in supporting MVM’s mission through volunteering or with a donation can visit miamivalleymeals.org for more information.

“We hope these meals bring comfort and a sense of peace to our neighbors during the holidays, offering some relief to those who may be uncertain about their next meal,” said Amanda DeLotelle, executive director of Miami Valley Meals.