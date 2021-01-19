Free tutoring program benefits AFMC employees, families

Through the tutoring service, 24/7 access to academic help is available except for July 4, Dec. 25 and Thanksgiving.

Tutoring support can be provided in several ways: immediate help or a future appointment can be requested. Documents can also be uploaded for review, with comments back within 24 hours. Personal information is never exchanged between tutor and student.

The number of tutoring sessions provided by Tutor.com in October 2020 increased by 49% from those provided in October 2019. People are seeking extra help in the current environment. Now AFMC parents and students can also benefit from this advantage.

Learn more about eligibility and how to access free tutoring through the FEEA Fund through Tutor.com at https://military.tutor.com/home.

Additional FEEA programs from which AFMC Airmen might benefit include emergency hardship loans, disaster relief grants which do not require repayment, merit-based scholarships and FEDLifeHacks, similar to the work life program. Get more details at https://feea.org.