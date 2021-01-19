Free tutoring program benefits AFMC employees, families

Air Force Materiel Command employees whose children might be losing educational ground while out of the classroom as a result of COVID-19 may be eligible for free tutoring through the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund.
Similar to summer slide, ‘COVID slide’ refers to educational losses students are experiencing due to the pandemic, as the coronavirus pandemic drives additional home schooling and hybrid teaching situations.
To reduce the slide and the potential stressors on federal employees, the FEEA Fund, historically known for providing emergency hardship support, is offering the children of Department of Defense civilian employees a “hand up.”
Tutoring is available to students in grades K-12 through a partnership between the FEEA Fund and Tutor.com. One-on-one online help from professional tutors in nearly all K-12 subjects is provided to children of federal employees. The service is free to civilian employees earning less than $100,000 per year, with a small fee for all others.
“The FEEA Fund and Tutor.com partnership supports our parents and children to possibly prevent or reverse learning losses,” said Danna Plewe, Air Force Employee Assistance Program manager.
Through the tutoring service, 24/7 access to academic help is available except for July 4, Dec. 25 and Thanksgiving.
Tutoring support can be provided in several ways: immediate help or a future appointment can be requested. Documents can also be uploaded for review, with comments back within 24 hours. Personal information is never exchanged between tutor and student.
The number of tutoring sessions provided by Tutor.com in October 2020 increased by 49% from those provided in October 2019. People are seeking extra help in the current environment. Now AFMC parents and students can also benefit from this advantage.
Learn more about eligibility and how to access free tutoring through the FEEA Fund through Tutor.com at https://military.tutor.com/home.
Additional FEEA programs from which AFMC Airmen might benefit include emergency hardship loans, disaster relief grants which do not require repayment, merit-based scholarships and FEDLifeHacks, similar to the work life program. Get more details at https://feea.org.