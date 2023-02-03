Frozen catfish steaks imported from India under recall

Delight Foods USA LLC and Delight Foods LLC issued the recall for 2,961 pounds of imported frozen catfish steaks after the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service found the products during routine imported product surveillance.

The affected products are 2-pound plastic packages containing “Seafood delight FRESH FROZEN CATFISH STEAK IF” that were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The packages do not have a USDA mark of inspection.