Frozen kebabs recalled for possible Listeria contamination

12.1-ounce cardboard boxes of “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25″ and “0605404″ on a sticker on the outside of the box

14.11-ounce cardboard boxes of “Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty” with “NOV 30 25″ and “0605416″ on a sticker on the outside of the box

The recalled products bear establishment number “866″ inside the Canadian mark of inspection.

The FSIS said that the Listeria was discovered when the agency performed routine product testing, and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the kebabs.

However, the FSIS said it is concerned consumers could still have them in their freezers. Consumers are urged not to eat them, but instead to throw them away or return them.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that mainly affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborn babies, though it can still infect people outside of those groups.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stuff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, an infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food are urged to seek medical care and tell the healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Marwan Mahaboob Basha of Al-Safa U.S. LLC by calling 1-800-268-8174.