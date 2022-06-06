Gas prices hit $5 per gallon in Dayton, expected to continue to rise

In Huber Heights, the Speedway at 6498 Old Troy Pike and Sunoco on 5990 Old Troy Pike were also at the $4.99 mark.

The current average for regular gases in Ohio is $4.83, according to AAA. Sunday’s average was $4.82 for regular gas and last week, the total was $4.45 for regular.

The Marathon at 2501 Springfield Jamestown Road in Springfield was up to $4.89.

Cincinnati is also seeing increased prices with $5 at Shell on 30 E. Liberty Street and $5.19 on 2330 Reading Road.

Many gas station prices are continuing to increase.

“It’s just absolutely mind-blowing to see how quickly prices have gone up,” De Haan said.