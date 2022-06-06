Gas prices hit $5 per gallon in Dayton, expected to continue to rise

The price of gas continues to increase, with some gas stations in the Dayton area seeing prices rise to more than $5 per gallon.
The average price for a gallon of gas increased from 11 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday last week at multiple gas stations in the Dayton area last week, according to GasBuddy.
This week, prices have gone up from $4.79 to $4.89, $4.99 and even $5.06 a gallon, according to the GasBuddy map.
“It’s awful,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told the Dayton Daily News last week. “I would not have expected at the start of the year that we’d be seeing gas prices so high, but a lot has changed since the start of the year and unfortunately, I don’t think it’s going to get much better for quite some time. I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
Prices at some gas stations such as the Marathon on Valley Street passed the $5 mark. As of Monday morning gas was $5.19, according to GasBuddy. Other gas stations, such as Shell located on 1326 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, edged close to $5 with $4.99.
In Huber Heights, the Speedway at 6498 Old Troy Pike and Sunoco on 5990 Old Troy Pike were also at the $4.99 mark.
The current average for regular gases in Ohio is $4.83, according to AAA. Sunday’s average was $4.82 for regular gas and last week, the total was $4.45 for regular.
The Marathon at 2501 Springfield Jamestown Road in Springfield was up to $4.89.
Cincinnati is also seeing increased prices with $5 at Shell on 30 E. Liberty Street and $5.19 on 2330 Reading Road.
Many gas station prices are continuing to increase.
“It’s just absolutely mind-blowing to see how quickly prices have gone up,” De Haan said.
