Gas prices up at the pump as crude oil prices climb

Gas prices go up on Monday, June 7, 2021. You can see a 30 cent difference between these two stations at the intersection of Burkhardt Road and Woodman Drive in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Gas prices go up on Monday, June 7, 2021. You can see a 30 cent difference between these two stations at the intersection of Burkhardt Road and Woodman Drive in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News | 15 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Gas prices in the region reached as high as $3.15 cents at the pump Monday at some stations.

Regular unleaded gasoline was last above $3 a gallon in the region in 2014.

Expect prices to fluctuate in the coming week, especially with a recent drop in demand amid a surge in crude oil prices, AAA Gas Prices reported.

“We expect this week’s demand number to increase as it will reflect Memorial Day holiday weekend travel, but it’s not likely to lead to an increase in gas prices for the majority of motorists,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokeswoman. “However, crude oil is on the rise and could prop up pump prices.”

The average price in the Dayton area is $2.89, up from $1.97 this time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

The average price in the Cincinnati metro region is $2.95, up from $1.98 this time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

The average price in the Springfield area is $2.91, up from $1.96 this time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

There was still a wide variation in prices, with the lowest in Dayton at $2.74 a gallon at the Love’s Travel Stop at 2217 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

