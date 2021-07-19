dayton-daily-news logo
Gas prices up nearly $1 from last year as Ohio reports largest weekly increase in price

A pump handle hangs from a car at a gas station as motorists take to the road to start the Memorial Day weekend, Thursday, May 27, 2021, near Cheyenne, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Motorists continue to pay at the pump this summer with national average gas prices nearly a dollar higher than last year and Ohio reporting the largest weekly jump in the country.

On average, gas prices in Ohio increased by 11 cents from last week, the highest of any state, according to AAA. Michigan and Utah tied for second with a 10-cent increase.

Nationwide prices jumped 13 cents to $3.17, up 98 cents from this time last year, when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in lockdowns and canceled summer vacations.

The average gas price in the U.S. was up 98 cents from last year at $3.17 per gallon, according to AAA. Ohio reported the largest weekly price increase of 11 cents Monday, July 19, 2021. Graph courtesy AAA.
The average gas price in the U.S. was up 98 cents from last year at $3.17 per gallon, according to AAA. Ohio reported the largest weekly price increase of 11 cents Monday, July 19, 2021. Graph courtesy AAA.

“It’s a cruel summer at the gas pump with prices showing little signs of relief,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling-up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.”

High crude oil prices continue to drive the cost of gas despite a decrease in price last week, according to AAA. While crude oil prices could drop under $70/bbl, AAA still expects higher gas prices throughout the rest of the summer.

As of Monday, Ohio’s average gas price was $3.11 per gallon, with Dayton slightly higher at $3.13. It’s more than a dollar increase from Dayton’s average price of $2.05 in 2020 and up more than dime from June’s average of $3.01.

