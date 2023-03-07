GE Aerospace intends to invest in Dayton and Ohio

“We’re progressing well to become a standalone business next year,” Hurm said. “It’s just a lot of momentum.”

GE Aerospace and GE Vernova are on track to become standalone public companies in early 2024.

GE Aerospace and the GE-Baker Hughes joint venture’s Aero Engine Operation (AEO) will invest more than $17 million in the company’s Evendale operations, the company also said.

AEO’s investments are intended to improve capacity for test facility operations and assembly across several programs.

Nationwide, GE Aerospace expects to invest more than $335 million in U.S. facilities this year. Today, the Aerospace segment has more than 800 external job postings open in sites nationwide.

GE Aerospace has long been a major employer in Southwestern Ohio. Pre-pandemic, the company had about 1,500 employees working in what were then four Dayton-area facilities.

With its new Beavercreek facility in the Miami Valley Research Park, GE Unison consolidated operations in what had been four buildings.

Before COVID, the company had about 300 employees at its University of Dayton-based EPISCenter alone. And based in Butler County’s West Chester Twp. is CFM International, a joint venture of GE and French company Snecma.

In all, about 9,000 Ohioans work for the company in total.

The company is also one of the biggest suppliers to military aviation, with a strong connection to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the heart of Air Force logistics and research work.

GE continues work on its XA100 engine for the F-35 fighter jet, intending to meet U.S. Air Force goals for the Adaptive Engine Transition Program. GE says the new engine offers 25% better fuel efficiency, 10% more thrust and more power and thermal management capacity than current engines.