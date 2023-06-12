BreakingNews
Tree, branches down following Sunday storms; Hundreds remain without power
GE Aerospace lands $422M engine contract

By
40 minutes ago

GE Aerospace in Evendale has won a $422.8 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for supplies to F-series engines.

GE has been awarded a maximum $422,810,759 firm-fixed price, requirements-type contract for supplies related to the F-series engines — the F101, F110 and F118 engines, the Department of Defense said Friday.

This was a sole-source acquisition, a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. The performance completion date is May 31, 2028, the DOD said.

The Army, Air Force and Navy use the engines.

GE Aerospace will invest up to $20 million into its Electrical Power Integrated Systems Center (or “EPISCenter”) to build a new test cell, bringing to nearly $100 million the amount that has been invested into the University of Dayton campus facility in the past decade, the company said last month.

Construction will begin on the new cell within the River Park Drive facility this summer. It will be the center’s seventh test cell. There is room for an eighth test cell within the building, but there are no plans to build one.

It is NASA’s partnership with GE that is driving the investment, although GE officials cautioned in interviews that the cell will not be devoted exclusively to work with NASA.

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

