GE to invest nearly $26M in Dayton this year

The investments across Dayton include new machines that produce complex shapes (including 3D printers), upgrades to other machines, precision inspection and test equipment, and additional tooling, the company said.

And building upgrades are planned, a GE spokeswoman said. The sites targeted for investments include: The company’s Beavercreek plant on Research Boulevard, Dayton Cores & Castings on Heller Drive, also in Beavercreek, and TDI on Poe Avenue in Vandalia.

The local sites play an important role in the development of new products and technologies used in narrowbody and widebody aircraft engines, as well as military fighter jets and helicopter engines, the company said.

GE’s main area plants are in Beavercreek, Vandalia and its EPISCenter on the University of Dayton campus off River Park Drive.

“The Dayton area will continue to play a lead role in delivering new innovations that our commercial and military customers need for more range, efficiency and power. This investment is key to strengthening U.S. manufacturing here locally and across the state,” said Brian De Bruin, Dayton area site leader for GE Aerospace.

Overall, GE Aerospace said it plans to invest nearly $1 billion in its U.S. factories and supply chain. The company also said it will hire around 5,000 U.S. workers this year, in both manufacturing and engineering roles.

“Investing in manufacturing and innovation is more critical than ever for the future of our industry and the communities where we operate,” said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and chief executive of GE Aerospace. “We are committed to helping our customers modernize and expand their fleets while scaling technologies that will truly define the future of flight. Together, this will keep the United States at the forefront of aerospace leadership.”