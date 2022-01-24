Genuine Work offering open house of collaborative office space

A company offering collaborative office space at a downtown Dayton location will host an open house this week for people interested.
Genuine Work, a Dayton startup that offers office space for businesses of all sizes, will hold a networking event at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at their offices at 15 McDonough St.
The event will feature networking opportunities for local businesses and workers, an opportunity to view the space, and a chance for local businesses to gain visibility and collaborate with one another.
“This is an innovative space. …Genuine Work is here to serve as a resource to ignite that spark to get things thriving in the city,” Dana Graham, a community builder for the company, said.
Genuine Work features collaborative workspaces. The spaces include a nomadic work zone, which can accommodate up to 20 people; individual workspaces; and a variety of conference rooms that can accommodate up to 30 people. Workers and businesses can rent these spaces hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly. The lowest rate is $5 for two hours in an individual workspace, according to Genuine’s website.
The company said it hopes this layout fosters a collaborative environment among businesses and individuals who rent the spaces.
“[The] goal is to really become a place for collaboration and innovation so, you (consumer) can do your individual work there but, you can also gain inspiration from the other folks around you working with you,” Deirdre Mikolajak, a public reactions consultant for Genuine Work, said.
Genuine Work also hopes to attract remote workers who need a comfortable workspace outside of their homes.
To register for the open house, go to genuinework.co.
