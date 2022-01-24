Genuine Work offering open house of collaborative office space

The company said it hopes this layout fosters a collaborative environment among businesses and individuals who rent the spaces.

“[The] goal is to really become a place for collaboration and innovation so, you (consumer) can do your individual work there but, you can also gain inspiration from the other folks around you working with you,” Deirdre Mikolajak, a public reactions consultant for Genuine Work, said.

Genuine Work also hopes to attract remote workers who need a comfortable workspace outside of their homes.

To register for the open house, go to genuinework.co.