Germantown man killed in Perry Twp. crash

A 73-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Perry Twp. on Friday night.
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Lawrence Fugate from Germantown.
OSHP crews were dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle fatal crash around 8:22 p.m. on Diamond Mill Road near Westbrook Road, according to the patrol.
Fugate traveled south on Diamond Mill Road and hit a trailer being pulled by a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Jimmy Cecil, 43, of Brookville, who was backing into a private drive, OSHP said.
No injuries were reported for the second driver.
Perry Twp. Police Department, Brookville Fire Department & EMS and Englewood Towing assisted on scene.
