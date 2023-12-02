Germantown man killed in Perry Twp. crash

OSHP crews were dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle fatal crash around 8:22 p.m. on Diamond Mill Road near Westbrook Road, according to the patrol.

Fugate traveled south on Diamond Mill Road and hit a trailer being pulled by a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Jimmy Cecil, 43, of Brookville, who was backing into a private drive, OSHP said.

No injuries were reported for the second driver.

Perry Twp. Police Department, Brookville Fire Department & EMS and Englewood Towing assisted on scene.