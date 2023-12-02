BreakingNews
Germantown man killed in Perry Twp. crash

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
A 73-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Perry Twp. on Friday night.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Lawrence Fugate from Germantown.

OSHP crews were dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle fatal crash around 8:22 p.m. on Diamond Mill Road near Westbrook Road, according to the patrol.

ExploreSuspect accused of killing 2 people in West Virginia found dead in Bellefontaine motel

Fugate traveled south on Diamond Mill Road and hit a trailer being pulled by a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Jimmy Cecil, 43, of Brookville, who was backing into a private drive, OSHP said.

No injuries were reported for the second driver.

Perry Twp. Police Department, Brookville Fire Department & EMS and Englewood Towing assisted on scene.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

