Girl, 16, shot, killed by police in Columbus a former Trotwood student

The 16-year-old girl shot and killed Tuesday by Columbus police during a confrontation was enrolled at Trotwood-Madison Schools earlier this year.
Ma’Khia Bryant was a student from November 2020 to February 2021, Reva Crosby, Trotwood-Madison City Schools superintendent said.
“The majority of that time our district was learning in a virtual environment,” she said.
Bryant, who is Black, was shot and killed just minutes before the guilty verdict was read in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. Video captured Floyd pinned to the ground with Chauvin’s knee on his neck.
It is not clear whether the district has grief counselors on hand for students following Bryant’s death.
In Columbus, Bryant had been swinging a knife at another girl pinned against a car when the officer fired after he shouted at the girl to get down, according to police body camera footage that was released the night of the shooting.
Mayor Andrew Ginther said he mourned the death of Bryant, but that the officer’s actions protected the life of another girl.
This report contains information from the Associated Press.