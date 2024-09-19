Glazed Donut Eatery to open near Wright State: ‘That area is a donut desert’

After a long time of searching for the perfect spot, owner Clay Fillinger feels like this will be a great opportunity for his plans of franchising the donut shop.

“That area is a donut desert, so we feel like we’ll fit in very well there,” Fillinger said.

The Fairborn location will have the same donuts as its flagship location, but will not carry specialty coffees due to its proximity to Starbucks. The donut shop will have drip coffee.

Donuts will continue to be made fresh daily at its Xenia location, but some items will be made in-house at the Fairborn spot.

When Fillinger first opened Glazed Donut Eatery three years ago, he knew he wanted to expand in the future. He said Fairborn will not be the donut shop’s last location.

Glazed Donut Eatery is known for its fresh, made-from scratch donuts and apple fritters. Fillinger’s favorite donut is the blueberry cake.

Business will continue as usual at its Xenia location, 607 N. Detroit St. If you can’t make it to Xenia or Fairborn, Tom’s Market in Yellow Springs carries the donuts every day.

For more information, visit glazeddonuteatery.com or the donut shop’s Facebook page (@Glazeddonuteatery).