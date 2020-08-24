Goldfein-Wright Inclusive Leadership Award unveiled

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Air Force announced a new command-team award, the Goldfein-Wright Inclusive Leadership Award, during a ceremony Aug. 13, which will be presented annually as a part of the DAF Diversity and Inclusion awards.
The award was officially announced in honor of the 21st Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein and 18th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright.
Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett explained during the ceremony that these individual, team and command awards are intended to recognize teams that go above and beyond to empower others, leverage differences and demonstrate the value of diverse thinking.
“Recognizing the colossal impact of Gen. Goldfein and Chief Wright on Department of the Air Force diversity and inclusion, today we are unveiling a new award – the Goldfein, Wright Inclusive Leadership Award,” Barrett said.
These awards are presented annually during the DAF Inclusion Summit and may be given to individuals who started an initiative which fosters diversity and inclusion, who have distinguished themselves as leaders or mentors of diverse Airmen, or Airmen and teams that are building sustainable programs that leverage diversity and foster inclusiveness in mission accomplishment.