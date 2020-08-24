X

Goldfein-Wright Inclusive Leadership Award unveiled

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett announces the creation of the Goldfein-Wright Inclusive Leadership Award during the chief master sergeant of the Air Force change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass assumed the duties of chief master sergeant of the Air Force from Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Andy Morataya)
Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett announces the creation of the Goldfein-Wright Inclusive Leadership Award during the chief master sergeant of the Air Force change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass assumed the duties of chief master sergeant of the Air Force from Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Andy Morataya)

Credit: Secretary of the Air Force Publi

Credit: Secretary of the Air Force Publi

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Air Force announced a new command-team award, the Goldfein-Wright Inclusive Leadership Award, during a ceremony Aug. 13, which will be presented annually as a part of the DAF Diversity and Inclusion awards.

The award was officially announced in honor of the 21st Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein and 18th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright.

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett explained during the ceremony that these individual, team and command awards are intended to recognize teams that go above and beyond to empower others, leverage differences and demonstrate the value of diverse thinking.

“Recognizing the colossal impact of Gen. Goldfein and Chief Wright on Department of the Air Force diversity and inclusion, today we are unveiling a new award – the Goldfein, Wright Inclusive Leadership Award,” Barrett said.

These awards are presented annually during the DAF Inclusion Summit and may be given to individuals who started an initiative which fosters diversity and inclusion, who have distinguished themselves as leaders or mentors of diverse Airmen, or Airmen and teams that are building sustainable programs that leverage diversity and foster inclusiveness in mission accomplishment.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.