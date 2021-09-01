dayton-daily-news logo
Grace Norman returns to Jamestown after winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics

Grace Norman of the U.S. approaches the finish line to take the silver medal in the women's triathlon PTS5 as gold medallist Lauren Steadman of Britain waits to congratulate her at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Joe Toth for OIS via AP)
Grace Norman of the U.S. approaches the finish line to take the silver medal in the women's triathlon PTS5 as gold medallist Lauren Steadman of Britain waits to congratulate her at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Joe Toth for OIS via AP)

Credit: Joe Toth

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Three-time Paralympic medalist Grace Norman returned to Jamestown Tuesday after winning a silver medal in the triathlon in the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Friends and family welcomed Norman home at the Dayton International Airport around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 2020 graduate of Cedarville University, Norman also won a gold medal in the triathlon and a bronze medal in the 400-meter run at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Cedarville University’s Alumni Association is scheduled to host a reception in Norman’s honor Wednesday with faculty and staff.

Norman spent the months leading up to the 2020 Paralympic Games training in South Bend, Indiana and Bloomington, Indiana.

