Grace Norman returns to Jamestown after winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics

Three-time Paralympic medalist Grace Norman returned to Jamestown Tuesday after winning a silver medal in the triathlon in the Paralympics in Tokyo.
Friends and family welcomed Norman home at the Dayton International Airport around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A 2020 graduate of Cedarville University, Norman also won a gold medal in the triathlon and a bronze medal in the 400-meter run at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Cedarville University’s Alumni Association is scheduled to host a reception in Norman’s honor Wednesday with faculty and staff.
Norman spent the months leading up to the 2020 Paralympic Games training in South Bend, Indiana and Bloomington, Indiana.
