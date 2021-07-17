Grace United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years in iconic building

“We want people to come here because they find a loving and caring community with all kinds of people, all races, all gender,” Wilson said.

Lois Ramey, a long-time member of the church’s congregation, said one of the reasons she keeps coming back to the church and staying in the Grafton Hill neighborhood was because of the diversity of people there.

“That’s why we love it here, it’s an integrated neighborhood,” Ramey said.

Wilson said the idea of keeping the church open to everyone was key.

“What impressed me most is that when I walked down the corridor door coming into the building, there was a sign that said grace is for everyone,” Wilson said. “I felt that I’m at home, because I truly believe that grace is for everyone.”

The church members plan to continue working on issues such as food insecurity, job training and other issues affecting the Grafton Hill community. On Saturday, Premier Health was on site administering free COVID-19 vaccines.

Wilson said the church is also planning to work more with community organizations.

Community organizations attending Saturday’s picnic included Dayton Fire and Police Departments, Emerson Academy of Dayton, Dayton Public Schools Parent Advisory Council, Wilberforce University, Central State University Dayton Alumni, Dayton Urban League, Premier Health, Kettering Health, Equitas Health, CareSource, The Foodbank Inc., and others.

