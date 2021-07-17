Grace United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years in iconic building

This month the Grace United Methodist Church congregation is celebrating 100 years of being in its current building - a visible presence on Dayton’s Salem Avenue.
The historic church in Grafton Hill, 1001 Harvard Blvd., opened to the congregation for the first time on July 3, 1921, said Pastor Don Wilson. The building was not the first for the congregation; the church community celebrated its bicentennial 2013.
But its current building received a celebration Saturday. The congregation held a picnic for the community with a scavenger hunt with prizes and free food. The event was organized by Beta Xi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., the Delta Phi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Grace United Methodist Church.
Wilson said the church has remained in the same building even as the neighborhood changed over the decades and many white residents moved to Dayton’s suburbs and other churches lost their worshippers. Wilson said they will continue to reach out to the local community.
“We want people to come here because they find a loving and caring community with all kinds of people, all races, all gender,” Wilson said.
Lois Ramey, a long-time member of the church’s congregation, said one of the reasons she keeps coming back to the church and staying in the Grafton Hill neighborhood was because of the diversity of people there.
“That’s why we love it here, it’s an integrated neighborhood,” Ramey said.
Wilson said the idea of keeping the church open to everyone was key.
“What impressed me most is that when I walked down the corridor door coming into the building, there was a sign that said grace is for everyone,” Wilson said. “I felt that I’m at home, because I truly believe that grace is for everyone.”
The church members plan to continue working on issues such as food insecurity, job training and other issues affecting the Grafton Hill community. On Saturday, Premier Health was on site administering free COVID-19 vaccines.
Wilson said the church is also planning to work more with community organizations.
Community organizations attending Saturday’s picnic included Dayton Fire and Police Departments, Emerson Academy of Dayton, Dayton Public Schools Parent Advisory Council, Wilberforce University, Central State University Dayton Alumni, Dayton Urban League, Premier Health, Kettering Health, Equitas Health, CareSource, The Foodbank Inc., and others.
