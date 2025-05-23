Breaking: Kettering Health launches temporary urgent clinical support phone lines

Graeter’s ice cream collab with Kings Island inspired by The Beast roller coaster

Graeter’s Ice Cream has collaborated with Kings Island for Beast Feast, its second bonus flavor of the summer (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Contributed Photo

Credit: Contributed Photo

Graeter’s Ice Cream has collaborated with Kings Island for Beast Feast, its second bonus flavor of the summer (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).
Local News
By
Updated 15 minutes ago
X

Graeter’s Ice Cream has collaborated with Kings Island for its second bonus flavor of the summer.

Beast Feast “delivers monster chunks of sugar cookie dough with colorful rainbow sprinkles, all swirled into a delicious cookie butter ice cream base,” a press release from Graeter’s stated.

Graeter’s Ice Cream has collaborated with Kings Island for Beast Feast, its second bonus flavor of the summer (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Contributed Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed Photo

The limited-time flavor was inspired by Kings Island’s The Beast roller coaster.

“This collaboration captures the joy of two Cincinnati icons,” said Chip Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “It’s cookie dough unleashed, just like the roller coaster itself. You won’t want to miss this one!”

The wooden coaster has been operating at Kings Island since 1979 with a record-breaking 7,361-foot track.

ExploreKings Island’s Soak City opens with new water coaster and children’s play area

During the offseason, park crews replaced more than 1,600 feet of the coaster’s track.

“Rich, chewy, and celebratory, the flavor is a nod to every overstuffed bake shop cookie plate and the adrenaline-pumping fun of The Beast,” the release said. “Every bite is a spoonful of cookie dough bliss.”

Graeter’s Ice Cream released it’s first summer bonus flavor earlier this month.

Cinnamon Sticky Bun was inspired by the cozy comfort of a cinnamon roll with a cinnamon base, swirled with brown sugar, sticky bun dough pieces and crunchy toffee pieces.

ExploreGraeter’s Ice Cream summer flavors are inspired by a bake sale

Other bonus flavors expected to be released this summer includes:

  • Blueberry Lemon Crumble
  • Pineapple Passion Sorbet
  • Minty Brownie
  • Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

Beast Feast is available in scoop shops around the region including the shop on International Street within Kings Island. It’s also available online by visiting graeters.com.

In Other News
1
Table 33 chef who cooked during Bosnian Peace Accords will make a meal...
2
Kettering Health launches temporary urgent clinical support phone lines
3
Traffic steady among Dayton roads, highways as NATO assembly reconvenes...
4
LIVE UPDATES: Downtown bakery buoyed by online sales during assembly
5
Dayton Public Schools plan new ways to engage freshmen, raise...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.