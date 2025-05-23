Graeter’s ice cream collab with Kings Island inspired by The Beast roller coaster

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

The limited-time flavor was inspired by Kings Island’s The Beast roller coaster.

“This collaboration captures the joy of two Cincinnati icons,” said Chip Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “It’s cookie dough unleashed, just like the roller coaster itself. You won’t want to miss this one!”

The wooden coaster has been operating at Kings Island since 1979 with a record-breaking 7,361-foot track.

During the offseason, park crews replaced more than 1,600 feet of the coaster’s track.

“Rich, chewy, and celebratory, the flavor is a nod to every overstuffed bake shop cookie plate and the adrenaline-pumping fun of The Beast,” the release said. “Every bite is a spoonful of cookie dough bliss.”

Graeter’s Ice Cream released it’s first summer bonus flavor earlier this month. Cinnamon Sticky Bun was inspired by the cozy comfort of a cinnamon roll with a cinnamon base, swirled with brown sugar, sticky bun dough pieces and crunchy toffee pieces.

Other bonus flavors expected to be released this summer includes:

Blueberry Lemon Crumble

Pineapple Passion Sorbet

Minty Brownie

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake