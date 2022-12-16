dayton-daily-news logo
X

Grand jury declines to indict man in deadly March shooting

Local News
By
25 minutes ago

A grand jury on Friday declined to indict a man in connection to a March deadly shooting in Dayton.

The man who died was identified as 18-year-old Riley J. Clark by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton police investigating after 18-year-old killed in shooting

Police and medics responded to the shooting that was reported around 10:15 a.m. March 29 in the first block of South Torrence Street. They found the 18-year-old deceased, having suffered a gunshot wound, Lt. Jason Hall said previously.

A 911 caller said he and Clark were arguing about eviction and that Clark was attacking him when he shot him, according to dispatch records.

In Other News
1
Tipp City police detective charged with assault, sexual imposition
2
Sex abuse education bill spurred by Springboro case overcomes Christian...
3
Teen girl dies, 2 other teens injured in Beavercreek Twp. crash
4
‘We want to make someone’s Christmas brighter’: Dayton police deliver...
5
Bellbrook school board members get split verdict in tax levy criminal...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top