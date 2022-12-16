Grand jury declines to indict man in deadly March shooting

A grand jury on Friday declined to indict a man in connection to a March deadly shooting in Dayton.
The man who died was identified as 18-year-old Riley J. Clark by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Police and medics responded to the shooting that was reported around 10:15 a.m. March 29 in the first block of South Torrence Street. They found the 18-year-old deceased, having suffered a gunshot wound, Lt. Jason Hall said previously.
A 911 caller said he and Clark were arguing about eviction and that Clark was attacking him when he shot him, according to dispatch records.
In Other News
1
Tipp City police detective charged with assault, sexual imposition
2
Sex abuse education bill spurred by Springboro case overcomes Christian...
3
Teen girl dies, 2 other teens injured in Beavercreek Twp. crash
4
‘We want to make someone’s Christmas brighter’: Dayton police deliver...
5
Bellbrook school board members get split verdict in tax levy criminal...
About the Author