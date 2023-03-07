Grandson describes Dayton fire victim as ‘really funny, good person to be around’

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and fire department are investigating Alston’s cause of death.

It was the first fire fatality in Dayton for 2023. In the past three years there have been six fatalities, with three recorded in 2022, according to Dayton Fire Department statistics.

There was one deadly fire in 2021 and two in 2020.

Half of the fatal fires reported in the previous three years took place in January. In a house fire reported on Jan. 6, 2022, on Broadmoor Drive a 74-year-old woman died and her son suffered serious injuries rescuing his daughter.

The remaining fire fatalities took place in May, August and September.