House fire marks Dayton’s first fire fatality this year

One person is dead following a house fire on Ashwood Avenue Sunday night, marking Dayton’s first fire fatality of the year.
The fire was reported in the 300 block of Ashwood Avenue around 8:32 p.m. When crews arrived, flames were showing according to the Dayton Fire Department.
Firefighters entered the house to search for people inside and located an adult.
The victim was removed within about two minutes of the fire department’s arrival, but their injuries were determined to be non-survivable, according to the fire department.
Additional information about the victim was not released. No other injuries were reported.
Fire damage was contained to the front of the home. A damage estimate is pending.
The fire department is working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to determine the victim’s cause of death. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.
