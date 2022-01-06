Hamburger icon
One person dies, 2 injured in Dayton house fire

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

One person was killed and two others taken to a local hospital following an early Thursday morning house fire in Dayton.

Crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 1000 block of Broadmoor Drive in the Patterson Park neighborhood.

The first engine company arrived to find heavy fire showing from the first floor of a one-and-a-half story house and a report of a possible person still inside, Capt. Brad French of the Dayton Fire Department said in a release.

“Fire crews immediately made entry into the structure to search for occupants and control the fire. Crews located one victim on the first floor with non-survivable injuries,” he said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Two other occupants were taken by medics to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

