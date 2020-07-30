Grant competition to seed quantum enabling technologies research

The global competition in parallel with the grand opening of Innovare Advancement Center is a significant step forward in implementing the National Quantum Initiative Act, which aims to foster the development of a quantum technology ecosystem among government, industry, and academia.

“With quantum science, we are on the cusp of a technology revolution, and the nation that can best apply quantum capabilities to communications, computing, sensing, and timing will have the upper hand. It’s essential that nation be the United States,” said Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, chief of Naval Research. “The partners in this Tech Accelerator effort are the right organizations and people to accelerate this research, and we look forward to the results.”

This competition builds upon the success of the QIS 1st International Workshop, hosted last summer by AFRL’s Information Directorate and held at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, which enabled nearly 200 researchers and leaders from 13 countries to share their discoveries and advancements in this rapidly expanding field, facilitating invaluable opportunities to connect with the agencies spearheading or taking part in the experience.

Innovare is a partnership of the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate, Griffiss Institute, Oneida County, State University of New York, and New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation, and today’s announcement expands upon that partnership with the support of the Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the Office of Naval Research for a global quantum pitch event including top-tier speakers and leaders, interactive and virtual networking opportunities, as well as the global launch for Innovare Advancement Center itself, “just over the fence” from the AFRL Information Directorate in Rome, New York, which is regionally known as the “Rome Lab.”

To register and learn more details about the three-day engagement, visit https://milliondollarquantumutech.eventcreate.com/.

A link to the white paper instructions for those interested in taking part in the Accelerator can be found at https://www.innovare.org/innovare-news.

More information about Innovare Advancement Center and additional updates related to the $1M International Quantum U Tech Accelerator can be found here: www.innovare.org.