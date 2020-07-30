Greene Co. Board of Elections told to reject non-US citizen voting in Yellow Springs

The Ohio Revised Code was cited in the order, saying “While it is true that Ohio’s Constitution confers “home rule” powers on Ohio’s municipalities, those municipalities may only exercise home rule powers “as are not in conflict with the general laws.”

Thursday’s letter directed the board to prohibit non-citizens from registering to vote, by Aug. 3, cancel the voter registrations of any non-citizen residents of Yellow Springs who may have already registered to vote and prohibit any non-citizen residents in the village from voting on Yellow Springs ballot issues or for Yellow Springs candidates in any election in the village which the Greene County board is administering.

“Incredibly, I’m being put in a position where I need to remind a village here in Ohio that a vote is a sacred right which many have fought and bled to protect — but only a right that is earned by birth or the oath of citizenship,” LaRose said.

