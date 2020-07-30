Greene Co. Board of Elections told to reject non-US citizen voting in Yellow Springs

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered the Greene County Board of Elections to reject non-citizen voter registrations and put measures in place to ensure only only citizens are allowed to cast their ballot in November.
LaRose cited the charter amendment approved by the Village of Yellow Springs in the 2020 primary election that allowed non-citizens to register and vote in local elections. In his directive sent to the Greene County Board of Elections on Thursday, LaRose said the amendment violates both the US Constitution and the Ohio Constitution.
“Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, the village of Yellow Springs forces me as Ohio’s chief elections officer to restate the obvious — only US citizens may vote,” LaRose said.
Passage of Issue 5 in Yellow Springs allows residents who are non-citizens to vote for Yellow Springs local issues and elected officials pursuant to the home rule power and granted by the charter.
The issue passed by a margin of 727 to 571, according to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections.
The Ohio Revised Code was cited in the order, saying “While it is true that Ohio’s Constitution confers “home rule” powers on Ohio’s municipalities, those municipalities may only exercise home rule powers “as are not in conflict with the general laws.”
Thursday’s letter directed the board to prohibit non-citizens from registering to vote, by Aug. 3, cancel the voter registrations of any non-citizen residents of Yellow Springs who may have already registered to vote and prohibit any non-citizen residents in the village from voting on Yellow Springs ballot issues or for Yellow Springs candidates in any election in the village which the Greene County board is administering.
“Incredibly, I’m being put in a position where I need to remind a village here in Ohio that a vote is a sacred right which many have fought and bled to protect — but only a right that is earned by birth or the oath of citizenship,” LaRose said.
The Village of Yellow Springs could not immediately be reached for a comment. This story will be updated when more details are available.