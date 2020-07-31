Miami Valley trails get lots of love from National Geographic

“To have National Geo travel to showcase Dayton as a go-to when they want to do a story about trails is a credit to our reputation as the outdoor adventure capital of the Midwest,” said Brent Anslinger, MetroParks Outdoor Recreation Program manager. “When you look back at the last few months, it has taken everybody doing their part to keep nature open, the trails open and everyone safe.”

The article cited that Miami Valley’s especially wide trails — sometimes 14 feet wide — is especially attractive in a time of pandemic.

Continuing to dote, the article described the Dayton area’s trails in the best light possible.

“Built largely atop abandoned railway lines and riverbanks, the network links more than a dozen post-industrial and rural Midwestern towns, including Dayton, Springfield, and Xenia. This almost entirely flat trail winds through endless fields of corn and spectacular woodlands, revealing a true sense of present-day life in America’s heartland.”

In a section of the article titled “A new normal”, National Geographic wrote that there are signs that many of the initial kinks of adapting to the pandemic have been straightened out.

“Five Rivers MetroParks says it has opened at least one restroom at most of its facilities; this month, they launched an app with precautionary directions to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

National Geographic concluded the feature by mentioning where the trail passes “Yellow Springs’ funky town center” and gets input from Bob Hartman, president of the Dayton Cycling Club.

“I personally avoided the trails for a few weeks and did most of my riding on rural roads,” said Hartman, who rides between 30 and 60 miles at various times of the week. “It’s great to see so many people discovering the amazing trail system we have in this area.”