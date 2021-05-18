Greene County announces list of local vaccination clinics for next few weeks

Greene County Public Health has announced it will begin hosting nine vaccination clinics in the next few weeks at the health department main office and local churches, businesses, organizations and community centers.
The local health department already announced last week that it would host a clinic at the Friends Care Community of Yellow Springs today, as well as at the Mosaic Church at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek on Friday.
At the time, it asked other churches, businesses or organizations interested in hosting a clinic to reach out via email.
Since the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages 12 and older and the Moderna vaccine hasn’t, Greene County also included information on which versions would be available at each clinic.
So, upcoming clinics in Greene County from the health department and local organizations are:
- Wednesday, May 19: Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer and Moderna
- Thursday, May 20: Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer and Moderna
- Friday, May 21, Mosaic Church at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, 11 a.m. to 4 pm., Pfizer
- Saturday, May 22: Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer
- Monday, May 24: Xenia YMCA, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., undetermined vaccine
- Wednesday, May 26: Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer and Moderna
- Wednesday, June 2: Yellow Springs Community Center, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., undetermined vaccine
- Thursday, June 3: Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer and Moderna
- Monday, June 7: Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Moderna
Shots are free and appointments are available at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/, although walk-ins are accepted.
Greene County Public Health said it still is asking for churches, businesses and other organizations interested in hosting a COVID-19 clinic to send an email to COVID19@gcph.info with the words “ON SITE VAX INTEREST” in the subject line. It asked for the email to include a contact name, email and phone number for the person who will coordinate a date and time, and if possible a number of people who wish to receive the vaccine.