Greene County Career Center holds drone competition

In addition to aerospace, drone technology has been used in agriculture, with local fire and police departments, and in transportation.

“The Ohio Department of Transportation just did a traffic study here using drone technology, so there are real jobs in this part of the country and certainly are supported well here around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” Deskins said.

Local students, like Mason Dameron, of Xenia, were among those competing during the team matches, using drones to complete tasks and score points.

“It’s really cool to see the science and engineering take off,” said David Dameron, Mason’s father and team coach.

Some students also came from out of state, like from Cabell Midland High School, located in Ona, West Virginia. Their team included Liberty Mannon, a sophomore, along with Ty Sovine and Chase Myers, both juniors. Drone technology began as a hobby for their Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program before Mannon and her teammates from last year decided to participate in competitions.

“We had the appropriate drones, so we figured, why not?” Mannon said. “We ended up qualifying for nationals. We went to Dallas, Texas. My code had made it sixth worldwide.”

Myers is now the head coder for their team. Myers’ code is currently placing first in the world, Mannon said, through their competition circuit. Myers said participating in the drone competitions have also made him reconsider his future career path, and he’s now also considering pursing coding and programming as a potential career option.

“It’s made me more confident in myself and the things that I’ve done,” Myers said.