3-mile flight makes history: Winsupply completes first drone delivery

While flying over private property might seem problematic if the drone would crash or drop a product, “Drone Express carries the appropriate liability insurance, just like all aviation companies,” she said.

As of now, the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, limits payloads to five pounds, Felts said.

Although five pounds significantly limits what can be flown, that number may go up as operations and technology advance, she said.

The flight marked the beginning of Winsupply “consistently delivering a wide range of products” weighing under five pounds from the Winsupply Distribution Center, the company has said.

One of the Dayton area’s largest businesses, employers and fastest-growing companies, Winsupply supplies thousands of different products to contractors and installers nationwide for residential and commercial construction.

It shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 650 of them — in 45 states. It has more than 8,150 employees nationwide, including more than 600 throughout the Dayton area, 500 of them at its Moraine campus.

Drone Express is a logistics firm that aims to bring safe, reliable, autonomous, eco-friendly package delivery throughout the country.