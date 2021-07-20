Greene County Dems offer $1,000 reward after 3rd attack on headquarters

The Greene County Democratic Party is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the culprits behind attacks of the party’s headquarters in downtown Xenia.
Windows fronting South Detroit and West Main streets remained boarded Monday after the third attack in just over a year at the office at 10. S. Detroit St.
The first attack was April 12, 2020, when two windows were broken out with chunks of concrete.
On May 30, 2020, someone fired hollow-point bullets into the headquarters, breaking windows. The steel door frame has a bullet hole from that incident.
“This is just getting to be ridiculous. There seems to be a very sad problem, mentality issue in Greene County where there is one opinion and anybody else’s opinion is to be stamped out at the first opportunity,” party Chairwoman Doris Adams said.
Surveillance cameras captured footage early Friday of a man throw bricks into the windows facing Detroit and Main streets before running away. The vandal, called a “hometown ninja” by Adams, was dressed in all black with his head covered by the hood of a sweatshirt.
Anyone with information in any of the attacks is asked to contact the Xenia Police Division at 937-372-9901.