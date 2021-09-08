dayton-daily-news logo
Greene County expands COVID-19 clinic hours; schedules drive-thru clinic for Oct. 5

MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Xenia
By Kristen Spicker
25 minutes ago

Greene County Public Health is expanding the hours of its COVID-19 clinic starting next Friday, Sept. 17.

The new hours will be Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will be in addition to the Thursday clinic held from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The clinics are at the main GCPH office at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.

The health agency also has a drive-thru clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairborn Fire Station at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd.

Patients should enter Commerce Center Boulevard from Trebein Road to access the clinic and bring their vaccine card.

First and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at the clinic. Third doses are only available for those who are immunocompromised.

If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally recommends booster shots for the general public and issues guidance for an additional dose, Public Health will notify the public accordingly.

For more information on Public Health, visit www.gcph.info or call 937-374-5600.

