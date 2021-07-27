Greene County files notice of intervention in solar farm case

However, two Greene County commissioners spoke out against the solar farm during a meeting in May.

Explore Greene County commissioners again consider sales tax increase for new jail

Commissioner Tom Koogler said he is opposed to the project and feels the project is profit-motivated and not community-motivated. He said he feels the project is being “rammed down the community’s throats.”

Commissioner Dick Gould said he was not opposed to solar but didn’t like that this project is planned to be so close to natural resources, like Glen Helen and John Bryan State Park, and in a highly populated area of the county. Gould said the population of that area of the county has grown substantially in the past decade and he believed putting solar panels there would be intrusive on many people’s homes.

Commissioner Rick Perales said the two most important things for the commissioners to do are understand what they have authority over and to make sure the correct information is getting out to the community about the project. He said at the time he did not have a stance on the project.

Explore Residents debate controversial Greene County solar farm

Vesper Energy has secured long-term leases with 17 landowners in the area.

The application for the solar farm estimates a multimillion-dollar impact for Greene County, but only if certain approvals from county commissioners are met. The impact would come from construction work and tax revenue for both the county and the township.

Xenia Twp., Miami Twp. and Cedarville Twp. have all filed motions to intervene with the siting board.

The Ohio Power Siting Board will make the final decision on the solar project. The county does have a say when it comes to considering a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program. PILOTs provide a consistent, guaranteed yearly payment from the company to the county for the life of the project. That would be done instead of taxing the facility, which would also generate annual payments but those would decrease over time as the facility’s equipment ages.

Contact Eileen McClory at 937-694-2016 or eileen.mcclory@coxinc.com.