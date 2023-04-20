Greene County gets $15M for new jail project; Miami County also gets jail grant

The county is still on schedule to break ground on the jail this spring or early summer.

“We’re beyond grateful for this announcement and for the financial assistance,” Huddleson said.

The total project cost is $61 million, half of which comes from $30 million in sales tax-funded bonds, issued last April. Just over $10 million comes from revenue replacement from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the remaining $20 million is intended to come from the county’s cash reserves.

The new state funding comes from the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Grant Program, which is part of the state capital budget. Nearly a dozen jails in Ohio will get a combined $50 million in funding for construction, renovation, and security improvement projects in this, the second round of funding.

Explore Beavercreek man missing since January found dead in Mercer County

Miami County gets funding

Miami County will receive $175,000 in funding for a needs assessment to identify the current and future criminal justice needs of the county, according to DeWine’s office, including if they need a new jail.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said it would be a first step in planning for combining the county’s two jails.

Today, Miami County has a jail primarily for felony offenders in downtown Troy and an Incarceration Facility for minimum security inmates located on County Road 25A between Troy and Piqua. The downtown jail was built in the early 1970s while the Incarceration Facility opened in 1999.

Duchak said a request for proposals was prepared with the grant filing. It will need to be reviewed before proposals are sought, and the county commissioners also will need to vote to accept the grant.

“I am glad it worked,” Duchak said of the application for funding, one of three awarded for jail assessments statewide.

“It’s critical that our jails are safe and secure, but it’s also important that our jail environments can influence positive change and put inmates on a good path upon release,” DeWine said. “With this funding, we’re helping these local jails move forward with projects that will allow them to better meet the demands of our modern criminal justice system and further support the growing number of inmates struggling with substance use and mental health issues.”