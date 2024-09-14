Greene County greenlights $11 million Hilltop Wellfield project

The wellfield will be located on a 57-acre property on Hilltop Road. The project is part of the county’s Greene Forward initiative, a multi-year series of projects that aims to restore 20 years of serviceable life to all Greene County’s water facilities, and ensure service capacity for the same timeframe.

“We originally thought when we went to do this, it would be a $5 million project. That was our original estimate,” County Administrator Brandon Huddleson told the commissioners Thursday.

However, Greene County received two Water and Wastewater Infrastructure grants totaling $7.5 million for the project, which brings the county back below their original planned out-of-pocket spend, Huddleson said.

Once contracts have been signed with the builders, construction is expected to begin on these projects before the end of the year, Huddleson said Thursday.

Greene County Sanitary Engineering has several other projects in the works as part of Greene Forward. Last month, the department announced the completion of a reverse osmosis system at the Northwest Regional Water Treatment Plant, which means the county’s water customers will gradually see softer water out of their taps over the course of 12 weeks this fall. Upgrades at the plant also include the expansion of treatment capacity from 10.5 million gallons per day to 12 million gallons per day, with a footprint for additional expansion to up to 16 million gallons a day in the future.