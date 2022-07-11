Greene County names Stout chief of prosecutor’s Civil Division

The Civil Division acts as the legal advisor to elected officials throughout Greene County, including all county-wide officeholders, their respective subdivisions, and eleven townships. Stout replaces former Greene County prosecuting attorney Stephen Haller, who retired last week after 47 years with the prosecutor’s office.

Stout began her career with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office in 2002, and has represented the state in the Child Support Enforcement Division, as well as representing Children Services. Stout was assigned to the Juvenile Court docket and the Appellate Division before she was assigned to prosecute adult felony offenders in 2008. She began working for the Civil Division in January 2021.