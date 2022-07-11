dayton-daily-news logo
Greene County names Stout chief of prosecutor’s Civil Division

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Cheri Stout has been appointed Civil Division Chief of the Greene County Prosecutor's Office. CONTRIBUTED

Longtime Greene County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Cheri L. Stout has been named the Chief of the Civil Division of the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Civil Division acts as the legal advisor to elected officials throughout Greene County, including all county-wide officeholders, their respective subdivisions, and eleven townships. Stout replaces former Greene County prosecuting attorney Stephen Haller, who retired last week after 47 years with the prosecutor’s office.

Stout began her career with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office in 2002, and has represented the state in the Child Support Enforcement Division, as well as representing Children Services. Stout was assigned to the Juvenile Court docket and the Appellate Division before she was assigned to prosecute adult felony offenders in 2008. She began working for the Civil Division in January 2021.

“Cheri is the right person to lead the Civil Division”, said Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes. “She is smart, tough, and dedicated to providing the best legal services to our clients. She has demonstrated her commitment to Greene County and that commitment shines through in everything that she does.”

Stout earned three degrees from Ohio State University: a bachelor’s in sociology, a master’s in elementary education and her Juris Doctorate in 2001.

