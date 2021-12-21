Hamburger icon
Greene County plans to borrow money for new jail, after voters rejected levy

Greene County residents in November rejected a sales tax increase to replace the aging building. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Greene County residents in November rejected a sales tax increase to replace the aging building. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

By London Bishop, Staff Writer
8 minutes ago

Greene County is making plans to move forward with construction of a new jail, after voters rejected a jail plan in November.

The county plans to borrow $40 million of the estimated $50 million project cost, with the extra $10 million coming from cash reserves. County commissioners said in a work session Tuesday that due to current low interest rates for borrowers, now is the time to do it.

Early cost estimates are based on a 384-bed jail, the same size proposed for a sales tax ballot measure that was rejected in November.

ExplorePrevious: Greene County weighs options after jail levy fails

“We’ve been trying to build a jail for a long time. We’ve been to the ballot box twice. The need has not gone away,” County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said Tuesday.

Under the most recent levy, which would have imposed a 0.25% sales tax on goods purchased inside the county, the county would have been able to pay off the $50 million jail in roughly 16 years. Under the new plan, the debt payoff will take 30 years, to the tune of $2.5 million annually.

Though the county is able to “comfortably” absorb the expense in the near future (county revenue outpaced expenses by $6 million in 2021), it might impact services years down the line.

“If revenues decline, the money has to come from somewhere,” Huddleson said.

