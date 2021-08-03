Greene County Public Health shares support for CDC mask guidance

Greene County Public Health supports updated mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends masks for everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. Public Health also supports a federal executive order requiring masks for federal workers.
The CDC included vaccinated people in the guidelines as the U.S. and Miami Valley continue to see an increase in coronavirus cases and the delta variant.
“Masking is necessary to slow the spread of the virus to prevent surges in new infections which could increase COVID-19-related illness and death, and overwhelm healthcare capacity,” read a release from Public Health.
Greene County is listed as having a “high” level of community transmission, according to the CDC. From July 26 through Aug. 1 the county had 112.47 COVID cases per 100,000.
Counties with a high transmission rate have more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a week. It’s the highest transmission category.
There are 1,960 counties in the U.S. currently with a high transmission rate, according to the CDC. Miami, Montgomery and Shelby counties also have a high transmission rate.
Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Preble and Warren counties have a “substantial” transmission rate, meaning they reported 50-99.99 cases per 100,000 people in seven days. Substantial is the second highest transmission rate category.
Vaccination and mask wearing are the two best ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, according to Public Health. To find a vaccination provider, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The guidance is a recommendation and not a mandate. However, healthcare facilities, businesses, military installations and other organizations can require masks, Public Health noted.
The health agency also recommended the following for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people:
- Mask-wearing for all who are medically able, regardless of vaccination state, while inside in public locations.
- Mask-wearing for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools, regardless of vaccination status.
- Getting tested for COVID if experiencing symptoms of the virus.
- Getting tested if a known contact tested positive for COVID. If exposed to the virus people should get tested three to five days following the exposure.
- Isolating if you have tested positive for COVID in the last 10 days or have symptoms of the virus.