Greene County Public Health shares support for CDC mask guidance

There are 1,960 counties in the U.S. currently with a high transmission rate, according to the CDC. Miami, Montgomery and Shelby counties also have a high transmission rate.

Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Preble and Warren counties have a “substantial” transmission rate, meaning they reported 50-99.99 cases per 100,000 people in seven days. Substantial is the second highest transmission rate category.

Vaccination and mask wearing are the two best ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, according to Public Health. To find a vaccination provider, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The guidance is a recommendation and not a mandate. However, healthcare facilities, businesses, military installations and other organizations can require masks, Public Health noted.

The health agency also recommended the following for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people: