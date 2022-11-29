BreakingNews
Greene County receives $85,000 in grants to help with surge in protection orders

Local News
By , Staff Writer
5 minutes ago

A Greene County court has received two grants totaling more than $85,000 to help handle a surge in protection orders this year.

Greene County Domestic Relations Court reported a 75% increase in requests for domestic violence civil Protection orders for disputes between families and civil Stalking protection orders for non-related parties, according to a press release.

The court applied for the grants to process the additional caseloads.

ExploreChild vaccines: 6 key takeaways from our investigation into resistance

A two-year grant through the Criminal Justice Services and the Ohio Supreme Court and helped fund a new position, domestic violence and clerk liaison, to assist in processing increased filings, the court said.

Additionally, aging and outdated security equipment were replaced via a Technology Fund Grant, which helped purchased a new X-ray scanner and courtroom security.

“The grant funding helps improve the court’s function and security without burdening the taxpayers of Greene County,” the court said.

