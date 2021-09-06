Greene County solar farm public hearing in November

Explore Dovetail withdraws from biodigester settlement negotiations

The proposed facility would be located on 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Xenia, and Miami townships, most of which is now farm land.

All three townships have filed notices in which they formally objected to the project, as have the Greene County Commissioners, Citizens for Greene Acres, and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, according to utility board records.

If approved, Kingwood would operate for 30 years, with a possible 10-year extension, after which the company said it has the ability to restore the land as farmland.

Kingwood has said that the facility could be in a tax program that would generate over $1.5 million in tax revenue for every year of its operation. However, the county commissioners have said that they do not plan to take that option.

Kingwood’s application is among 28 solar utility applications pending before the state utility board.