Proposed amendment would limit utility-scale solar in Greene County

Under the amendment, utility-scale projects will be limited to two percent of land area for each township, cannot be located within the view of cultural, scenic byways, historic corridors, or current or proposed bike trails. The amendment also prohibits utility-scale development from occurring in any existing or planned urban development, and bars development within a mile of the Little Miami Scenic River or within wetlands.

The amendment seeks to strike a balance between promoting renewable energy and protecting natural resources and farmland.