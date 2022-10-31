Greene County to demolish former Greenewood Manor facility

In the 1800s, a “poor-house” was built on the Greenewood Manor site to care for the area’s indigent. Over the years, a wing for the mentally ill was added, according to the Greene County Archives. In 1977, the “county home/infirmary” as it was referred to then, was torn down. The Greenewood Manor nursing home and rehab center was built on the site that same year.

While nearly every county had a county-run nursing home at one time, Greene County was one of only a few left before its closure last May.

Xenia City Council had briefly floated the idea of purchasing the property, or recommending an alternative use for it, but the idea was scrapped and no action was taken, Councilman Thomas Scrivens said.