Greene County closing nursing home, leaving 35 residents to find a new home and eliminating 50 jobs

“We are a victim of COVID,” Huddleson said.

Forty residents would have made Greenewood Manor self-sustaining, Huddleson said. Before the pandemic, there were about 50 residents in the nursing home.

Huddleson said this was a hard decision, but had to be done because the county did not want to dip into the general fund to support the nursing home.

“It just became a necessary business decision,” Huddleson said.

Commissioners pledged their support to help with an orderly transition. Huddleson said that means his staff will begin work on Friday finding new homes for all residents and assisting Greenewood Manor employees finding other jobs.

“We are a victim of COVID. This is no reflection at all on my staff. This is a problem for a lot of nursing homes,” Huddleson said.

Huddleson said there are many private sector options for these families.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Huddleson said. “For us, for the staff, for the families. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Greenewood Manor would have celebrated 200 years this year. It is one of 16 county-run nursing homes left, Huddleson said. Greenewood Manor is located at 711 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia. Greenewood Manor is Medicare and Medicaid certified.