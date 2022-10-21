Greene, Montgomery counties move back to medium COVID level

After two weeks with a low COVID-19 community level, Montgomery and Greene counties have moved up to medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties all increased from low to medium in the CDC’s latest update. The four counties spent almost all of September with a medium COVID level before dropping to low in early October.
Butler, Miami and Warren counties remained low as of Friday, with Champaign and Clark counties dropping from a medium COVID level to low, according to the CDC.
Ohio has 27 counties with a medium COVID level and 61 at low. The state does not have any counties with a high COVID community level.
With the change from low to medium, Greene County Public Health reminded residents to stay up to date on COVID vaccines and to get tested if feeling sick.
Those at a high-risk for severe illness should talk to their health care provider about additional precautions they can take.
Public Health also asked people who are ill to stay home.
Approximately 81% of counties in the U.S. have a low COVID community level, according to the CDC. About 17.55% of counties are medium and 1.43% are high.
The CDC uses the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients to determine COVID community levels.
