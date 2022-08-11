Greenville woman ejected in 2-car Darke County crash

A 60-year-old Greenville woman was ejected Thursday afternoon during a two-car crash in Darke County.
The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Greenville St Mary’s Road and Medford Road.
Douglas Winger, 58, of Rossburg was headed west in a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier on Medford Road when he came to a stop at the intersection and then pulled out into the intersection and collided with a 2002 Hyundai Sonata driven by 60-year-old Wanda Brandon of Greenville, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The impact forced the Hyundai to go off the left side of the road and strike a guardrail and ejected Brandon. She was taken by CareFlight medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.
Winger was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.
