Greenville woman ejected in 2-car Darke County crash

The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Greenville St Mary’s Road and Medford Road.

Douglas Winger, 58, of Rossburg was headed west in a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier on Medford Road when he came to a stop at the intersection and then pulled out into the intersection and collided with a 2002 Hyundai Sonata driven by 60-year-old Wanda Brandon of Greenville, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.