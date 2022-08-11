dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greenville woman ejected in 2-car Darke County crash

ajc.com

Local News
By
44 minutes ago

A 60-year-old Greenville woman was ejected Thursday afternoon during a two-car crash in Darke County.

The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Greenville St Mary’s Road and Medford Road.

Douglas Winger, 58, of Rossburg was headed west in a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier on Medford Road when he came to a stop at the intersection and then pulled out into the intersection and collided with a 2002 Hyundai Sonata driven by 60-year-old Wanda Brandon of Greenville, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The impact forced the Hyundai to go off the left side of the road and strike a guardrail and ejected Brandon. She was taken by CareFlight medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

Winger was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
COMMUNITY GEM: Dayton man promotes equality, preserves the history of...
2
Community Gem: Mother of eight helps others balance family and their...
3
Roundabouts becoming part of driving landscape to improve safety...
4
ODH updates COVID school quarantine guidelines; cases continue to...
5
Lebanon looking at development agreement to renovate building

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top