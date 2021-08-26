Greenville’s Shannon Clark & the Sugar to perform at Bacon Fest

Explore New Mexican restaurant opens in Fairborn

Shannon: “When Mark records somebody, he wants 20 demo songs so I had a month to deliver the material. I had about five songs written that I thought had some good potential and I had parts of some others. Brittany and I wrote this album together so we basically wrote 16 more songs in 30 days.”

Mark: “It was quite interesting. They rented this house in Greenville, but when I got down there, we realized we couldn’t record there. It was right beside the road, so there was too much noise and it would’ve been a lot of work to soundproof it. We looked at some other locations but nothing really worked. I said, ‘Well, let’s just make it in the garage.’ I hadn’t recorded an album in a garage in probably 30 years but it worked out really well. We made the whole album there and it sounded amazing.”

Brittany: “We basically sat in a circle so we could see each other. We’d get a song worked up to where Mark liked it and then track it. Most of the vocals were live too. It was great.”

Shannon: “Mark really added some beautiful things and some really interesting sounds. I wouldn’t have done a lot of the songs on there the way he did because I have a one-track mind. He got us out of our comfort zones and the record is better for it.”

HOW TO GO

What: Bacon Fest featuring Shannon Clark & the Sugar

Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

When: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Artist info: www.shannonclarksugar.com