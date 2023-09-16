Ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

A recall has been issued for about 58,281 pounds of ground beef product because they might be contaminated with E. coli.

American Foods Group, LLC, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, LLC, recalled the following products:

80-pound cases containing 10-pound plastic tubes of “90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19″ with lot code D123226026

80-pound cases containing 10-pound plastic tubes of “20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027

80-pound cases containing 10-pound plastic tubes of “20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027

The ground beef bears establishment number “EST. 18076″ inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection and were shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the problem was discovered by a state public health partner, which found a sample of the beef tested positive for E. coli O103.

E. coli O103 is a specific strain of the pathogen that is harder to identify, and often causes bloody diarrhea and vomiting, though some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Treatment includes “vigorous” rehydration and other supportive care, as antibiotics are generally not recommended.

The FSIS said most people recover within a week, but rarely a more severe infection can develop, and can uncommonly lead to a kind of kidney failure. The kidney failure is can occur in people of any age, but is most common in children under 5, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of the kidney failure include easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output, and people who see these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately, the FSIS said.

Distributors and other customers who bought the products should not use them or distribute them, but throw them away or return them to their place of purchase, the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions can contact Jennifer Dibbern, American Foods Group LLC’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications, by calling 1-800-829-2838 or by emailing info@americanfoodsgroup.com.