Group advocates for preservation of history places

When the planning commission approved a certificate of appropriateness to demolish the structure last fall, the group was among those who appealed the decision first to the city Board of Zoning Appeals and the Miami County Common Pleas Court.

The appeal is pending.

The Planning Commission today has seven members. The preservation alliance proposed adding two members to the commission whose review includes structures in the downtown historic district. The organization collaborated with two downtown nonprofits – Troy Main Street and Troy Community Works – in studying other communities and coming up with the proposal, said Ben Sutherly, the preservation alliance’s president.

“Downtown Troy owes its beauty to the stewardship of many generations of property owners. Maintaining a downtown like ours is a delicate balance – one that can only be achieved when many stakeholders work together,” he told the commission at a public hearing.

The preservation alliance argued the added members were needed, pointing to the membership today that it noted includes no members who live or work in the district and none with professional background in architecture or history.

Before the Planning Commission vote, Mayor Robin Oda, who is a commission member, defended the commission and its work.

Oda said she didn’t support the request to change the commission makeup. “Troy continually receives kudos on our downtown,” she said, adding other communities look to Troy as an example and buildings downtown continually run close to 100 percent occupancy.

“Troy is a desirable place to be. … It is our desire and goal for that to remain,” she said.

The mayor said she thinks the “current discord” is based on the dispute over the 112-118 W. Main St., building. The city and the Troy Development Council worked with the building owner on possible options, none which worked out, Oda said.

The commission members are doing their job, she said, adding, “These old buildings are loved and cared for by property owners.”

The preservation alliance said it plans to take the request to expand planning commission membership from seven to nine members to Troy City Council.

“The city has no Planning Commission members who represent historic preservation interests or an architect. Ensuring that such interests have a seat at the table is important, and no valid argument to the contrary has been put forth,” the preservation alliance said in a statement.

“Troy’s City Council a few years ago expanded from seven to nine members, reflecting the community’s growth. The Planning Commission can expand from seven to nine members as well, helping to ensure a more inclusive dialogue around important matters affecting the downtown,” the alliance stated.

