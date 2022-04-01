dayton-daily-news logo
X

Group aims to connect more Spanish-speaking residents with services

Students gather around a table for one of El Puente's after-school programs, which are held for Latino families in the Dayton area. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Students gather around a table for one of El Puente's after-school programs, which are held for Latino families in the Dayton area. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Kaitlin Schroeder
46 minutes ago
Montgomery County and El Puente pledge to work together to serve residents.

A local group that aims to be a bridge for Latino families connecting to resources has formed a new agreement aimed at helping Montgomery County residents.

Montgomery County officially partnered with El Puente Educational Center at the latest Board of County Commission meeting, where they signed a memorandum pledging to work together.

ExploreCOVID examination: Schools use tutors, extra teachers to address learning loss

El Puente, which is Spanish for “the Bridge,” aims to be a connection point for Latino students and families, linking people with employment, training, housing, family benefits and other resources.

The 13-year-old organization, based in Old North Dayton, has an after-school tutoring program, as well as parent and adult programming.

“We are here to build bridges and make this community better for all,” said El Puente board President Tony Ortiz.

A little over 3% of the Montgomery County population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. The Dayton Daily News has previously reported on how language barriers and distrust of government officials can be major barriers to Spanish-speaking families getting the services they need.

Michael Colbert, county administrator, said when he was still director of Job and Family Services, he had the opportunity to work with Ortiz.

When looking at the Montgomery County population, Latino people are the second largest minority group, Colbert said.

ExplorePREVIOUS: Hispanic vaccine outreach happening in Dayton area

“Unfortunately, many of our Hispanic, Latino population don’t know where to go get help for employment, for housing, for family benefits ... it is important we provide — as Tony said — a bridge to these communities,” Colbert said.

The memorandum that the county and El Puente ceremonially signed together makes the cooperation between the organizations official.

“El Puente can help us with the language barrier, so that is no longer an issue or a challenge to get to these services,” Colbert said.

Ortiz said the organization had some interruption from COVID but is now back and stronger.

To get involved or learn about El Puente’s programing, more information is at elpuentedayton.org.

In Other News
1
Dunbar students surprised with Central State scholarships
2
Wilberforce faculty rip administration; school leaders question vote
3
Public Health to host COVID vaccine clinics at 3 Dayton Metro Library...
4
JUST IN: Dorothy Lane Market chair honored by national food institute
5
Stivers students stage walkout over anti-LGBTQ+ legislation around U.S.

About the Author

Follow Kaitlin Schroeder on twitter

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top