Group forming Dayton tenant union to boost renters’ voices

There is no rent control in the state of Ohio. A landlord can raise the rent by any amount as long as tenants are given notice before they sign the lease agreement or any renewal agreement.

Advocates for Basic Legal Equality Inc. (ABLE) community organizer Destiny Brown said her organization has heard many complaints and concerns from Dayton-area residents about the rising cost of rent and poor living conditions.

She said these issues led her and a group of several renters to form the Dayton Tenant Union, which started meeting two months ago.

Brown said many Dayton-area tenants use a third of their income or more to cover the cost of their housing each month.

Nearly one in four renters in Montgomery County are severely rent burdened, according to Census data analyzed by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

The Dayton Daily News recently reported rent prices may go up further because of raising taxes and insurance rates. An increase to rent prices would further burden tenants who already may be struggling to maintain their housing.

The median gross rent in Montgomery County is about $850.

Brown said a union could empower tenants to share their concerns with both their landlords and elected officials, as many people who dwell in rental housing fear retaliation for speaking out.

“Unfortunately there aren’t protections in place for this,” she said. “And the system is not equitable for tenants. These are not battles that can be fought on an individual basis.”

Tenant unions can help renters advocate for tenant rights and renter-friendly policy changes, experts say.

Renters in cities like Columbus and Cleveland have banded together to create tenant unions and similar kinds of organizations to push back against large rent increases, advocate for tenants rights and demand landlords fulfill their responsibilities under the law.

Michael Howard, leader of the Dayton tenant union, attended a recent Dayton City Commission meeting to announce the formation of this group and share feedback about Dayton’s efforts to create a new housing policy.

Howard said he’s been frustrated by the housing conditions in rental properties in Dayton, Vandalia and other local communities and there are some local slumlords who are repeat offenders.

Howard said he had a bad experience with a pest infestation at an apartment he formerly rented.

Howard also said landlords have a lot of power when they file for eviction because they usually have attorneys while tenants typically do not. He thinks renters in the Dayton community should have a right to an attorney in eviction cases to level the playing field.

Alice Wood, a Dayton resident, said landlords too often file for eviction over minor issues and they aren’t willing to give mediation a try when disputes arise. She also said she thinks making sure tenants have legal representation in court would be a big help when they face eviction.

Brown said the Dayton Tenant Union is up to about 10 members, who live in a variety of local zip codes, including 45406, 45403, 45424, 45402, 45414 and 45405.

The tenant union meetings are the first Saturday of each month at 4 p.m. at the downtown Dayton Metro Library on Third Street.

The Dayton Tenant Union can be reached at daytontenantunion@gmail.com. There’s also a tenant hotline 937-699-6454 where tenants can get basic information about joining the union and leave a message for a callback if requesting additional assistance.