Gunfire prompts call for officer assistance in Dayton early Friday; No injuries reported

“While on scene officers heard multiple shots fired in close proximity,” said Maj. Jason Hall. “A county-wide 99 was dropped, requesting additional crews respond to the scene.”

Body camera footage from Dayton police captured the sound of approximately 10 loud gunshots.

An officer then turned toward a house and shouted for a person to come out with their hands up.

Police surrounded a home where a possible suspect was believed to be hiding. A resident gave officers permission to use an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to clear the home, Hall said.

“The source of the gunfire was not located, and no one was injured,” he said. “The person initially said to be the suspect was not in the area when this incident occurred.”

The incident remains under investigation.